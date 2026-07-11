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World Cup Day 31 | Argentina vs Switzerland in Kansas City quarterfinal

Kansas City WCup Soccer
Peter Klaunzer/Peter Klaunzer/Keystone via AP
Broadcast staff worker prepare the overhead spider camera at Kansas City Stadium ahead of the World Cup quarterfinal match between Argentina and Switzerland, Friday, July 10, 2026 in Kansas City, Mo. (Peter Klaunzer/Keystone via AP)
Kansas City WCup Soccer
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KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The final day of FIFA World Cup 2026 quarterfinal matches is upon us, and what a day it is shaping up to be for Kansas City.

Argentina takes on Switzerland at 8 p.m. tonight at Kansas City Stadium.

The Argentinians are one of two Kansas City-based teams remaining in the tournament. The other, England, is playing at 4 p.m. today against Norway.

It's an action-packed day of events and watch parties across Kansas City (see the list below).

(Previous World Cup coverage: Day 1, Day 2, Day 3, Day 4, Day 5, Day 6, Day 7, Day 8, Day 9, Day 10, Day 12, Day 13, Day 14, Day 15, Day 16, Day 17, Day 19, Day 20, Day 21, Day 22, Day 23, Day 24, Day 26, Day 27, Day 29, Day 30)

Today's Matches

  • 4 p.m. - England vs Norway at Miami Stadium
  • 8 p.m. - Argentina vs Switzerland at Kansas City Stadium

Fan Fest Hours

Noon to 10 p.m.

Events and Concerts in Kansas City

Watch Parties around Kansas City

Don't see your event or see an error? Email us.

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