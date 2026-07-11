World Cup Day 31 | Argentina vs Switzerland in Kansas City quarterfinal

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The final day of FIFA World Cup 2026 quarterfinal matches is upon us, and what a day it is shaping up to be for Kansas City.

Argentina takes on Switzerland at 8 p.m. tonight at Kansas City Stadium.

The Argentinians are one of two Kansas City-based teams remaining in the tournament. The other, England, is playing at 4 p.m. today against Norway.

It's an action-packed day of events and watch parties across Kansas City (see the list below).

From the first match on June 16 to today, it’s been wonderful to witness the world fall in love with Kansas City. Tonight, we will host our final game: a World Cup quarterfinal.



Let's do it one more time! pic.twitter.com/3sPiZFwLes — Mayor Quinton Lucas (@MayorLucasKC) July 11, 2026

(Previous World Cup coverage: Day 1 , Day 2 , Day 3 , Day 4 , Day 5 , Day 6 , Day 7 , Day 8 , Day 9 , Day 10 , Day 12 , Day 13 , Day 14, Day 15 , Day 16 , Day 17 , Day 19 , Day 20 , Day 21 , Day 22 , Day 23 , Day 24 , Day 26 , Day 27 , Day 29 , Day 30 )

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Today's Matches

4 p.m. - England vs Norway at Miami Stadium

8 p.m. - Argentina vs Switzerland at Kansas City Stadium

Fan Fest Hours

Noon to 10 p.m.

Make the most of the final weekend at the FIFA Fan Festival™ 🔥



Save this schedule so you don't miss a thing!#FIFAFanFestival #FIFAWorldCup #WeAreKansasCity #WeAre26 pic.twitter.com/MOYMEOXAi2 — FIFA World Cup 26 Kansas City (@FWC26KansasCity) July 10, 2026

Events and Concerts in Kansas City

The final whistle has blown... but we're not done yet ⏱️



Join us for Extra Time, one last celebration to close out an unforgettable FIFA Fan Festival™ in Kansas City.#FIFAFanFestival #FIFAWorldCup #WeAreKansasCity #WeAre26 pic.twitter.com/nnBohEyRpt — FIFA World Cup 26 Kansas City (@FWC26KansasCity) July 11, 2026

Watch Parties around Kansas City

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