World Cup Day 31 | Argentina vs Switzerland in Kansas City quarterfinal

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The final day of FIFA World Cup 2026 quarterfinal matches is upon us, and what a day it is shaping up to be for Kansas City.
Argentina takes on Switzerland at 8 p.m. tonight at Kansas City Stadium.
The Argentinians are one of two Kansas City-based teams remaining in the tournament. The other, England, is playing at 4 p.m. today against Norway.
It's an action-packed day of events and watch parties across Kansas City (see the list below).
From the first match on June 16 to today, it’s been wonderful to witness the world fall in love with Kansas City. Tonight, we will host our final game: a World Cup quarterfinal.— Mayor Quinton Lucas (@MayorLucasKC) July 11, 2026
Let's do it one more time! pic.twitter.com/3sPiZFwLes
(Previous World Cup coverage: Day 1, Day 2, Day 3, Day 4, Day 5, Day 6, Day 7, Day 8, Day 9, Day 10, Day 12, Day 13, Day 14, Day 15, Day 16, Day 17, Day 19, Day 20, Day 21, Day 22, Day 23, Day 24, Day 26, Day 27, Day 29, Day 30)
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Today's Matches
- 4 p.m. - England vs Norway at Miami Stadium
- 8 p.m. - Argentina vs Switzerland at Kansas City Stadium
Fan Fest Hours
Noon to 10 p.m.
Make the most of the final weekend at the FIFA Fan Festival™ 🔥— FIFA World Cup 26 Kansas City (@FWC26KansasCity) July 10, 2026
Save this schedule so you don't miss a thing!#FIFAFanFestival #FIFAWorldCup #WeAreKansasCity #WeAre26 pic.twitter.com/MOYMEOXAi2
Events and Concerts in Kansas City
- 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. - 18th and Vine World Cup Celebration
- Noon to 1:15 p.m. Dom Chronicles at FIFA Fan Fest
- Noon to 4 p.m. Plaza Pitch at Country Club Plaza
- Noon to 11 p.m. KC Crossroads Night Market in Kansas City, Missouri
- 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Sporting KC Youth Clinic at FIFA Fan Fest
- 1:15 to 2:30 p.m. The Babe Gabe X Seven Rings at FIFA Fan Fest
- 2 to 4 p.m. - Swiss Fan March starting at Power and Light District
- 2:30 to 4 p.m. Tech N9ne at FIFA Fan Fest
- 3 to 10 p.m. - Community Watch Party at Pitch Lenexa
- 4 to 7 p.m. - Town Center Tailgate in Leawood
- 5 to 10 p.m. Summer Soccer Celebration in Overland Park
- 6 to 10 p.m. Soccer Saturday in Independence
- 6:45 to 8 p.m. The All-American Rejects at FIFA Fan Fest
The final whistle has blown... but we're not done yet ⏱️— FIFA World Cup 26 Kansas City (@FWC26KansasCity) July 11, 2026
Join us for Extra Time, one last celebration to close out an unforgettable FIFA Fan Festival™ in Kansas City.#FIFAFanFestival #FIFAWorldCup #WeAreKansasCity #WeAre26 pic.twitter.com/nnBohEyRpt
Watch Parties around Kansas City
- 4 p.m. England vs Norway watch party at FIFA Fan Fest
- 4 p.m. England vs Norway watch party at Theater in the Park in Shawnee
- 4 p.m. England vs Norway watch party at Power and Light
- 5 p.m. Argentina vs Switzerland watch party at Pitch Lenexa
- 8 p.m. Argentina vs Switzerland watch party at Power and Light
- 8 p.m. Argentina vs Switzerland watch party at Theater in the Park in Shawnee
- 8 p.m. Argentina vs Switzerland watch party at FIFA Fan Fest
- 8 p.m. Argentina vs Switzerland watch party at Rock Island Bridge
- 8 p.m. Switzerland watch party at KC Bier Co.
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