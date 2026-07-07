Kansas City World Cup Day 27 | We learn today who will play Saturday in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — If you can get past last night's deflating U.S. loss to the Belgians, Tuesday is set to be a big day for Kansas City.

We'll learn today which countries will battle in Saturday's quarterfinal at 8 p.m. at Kansas City Stadium.

Among the possibilities: Argentina, Egypt, Switzerland and Colombia.

We already know the fan bases of Argentina and Colombia will show up for Saturday's quarterfinal, which is the last quarterfinal match and the last evening match of the 2026 World Cup.

Dueling banderazos, anyone?

(Previous World Cup coverage: Day 1 , Day 2 , Day 3 , Day 4 , Day 5 , Day 6 , Day 7 , Day 8 , Day 9 , Day 10 , Day 12 , Day 13 , Day 14, Day 15 , Day 16 , Day 17 , Day 19 , Day 20 , Day 21 , Day 22 , Day 23 , Day 24 , Day 26 )

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Today's Matches

11 a.m. – Argentina vs. Egypt at Atlanta Stadium

3 p.m. – Switzerland vs. Colombia at BC Place in Vancouver

Fan Fest Hours

Fan Fest takes a couple of days off before reopening on Thursday, July 9 .

Watch Parties around Kansas City

Photo of the Day

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