Kansas City World Cup Day 20 | Watch parties set as Mexico battles Ecuador

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The second day of the 2026 FIFA World Cup Round of 32 featured dramatic comebacks and games decided with penalty kicks.

It also featured the elimination of one of Kansas City's base camp teams when the Netherlands fell to Morocco in a shootout.

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The Dutch spent the night at the team hotel in Monterrey, Mexico, following the game. They're set to return to Kansas City on Tuesday afternoon. After spending the night in Kansas City, the team will officially return to Amsterdam on Wednesday.

While the Netherlands' time in the World Cup is over, Kansas City is set to welcome Colombia and Ghana this week ahead of Friday's match at 8:30 p.m. at Kansas City Stadium. Colombia is set to arrive on Wednesday.

Tonight, tournament co-host Mexico is set to host Ecuador in a Round of 32 match from Mexico City Stadium. Several watch parties are set across Kansas City for fans wanting to catch the match.

All love for Mexico from Kansas City. 🇲🇽



Good luck tonight, El Tri.#FIFAWorldCup #WeAreKansasCity #WeAre26 pic.twitter.com/iwWjImFeLj — FIFA World Cup 26 Kansas City (@FWC26KansasCity) June 30, 2026

(Previous World Cup coverage: Day 1 , Day 2 , Day 3 , Day 4 , Day 5 , Day 6 , Day 7 , Day 8 , Day 9 , Day 10 , Day 12 , Day 13 , Day 14, Day 15 , Day 16 , Day 17 , Day 19 )

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Today's Matches

Noon – Côte d'Ivoire vs. Norway at Dallas Stadium

4 p.m. – France vs. Sweden at New York/New Jersey Stadium

8 p.m. – Mexico vs. Ecuador at Mexico City Stadium

Fan Fest Hours

Closed Tuesday

Watch Parties around Kansas City

Noon – Ivory Coast vs. Norway watch party at Power and Light

4 p.m. – France vs. Sweden watch party at Power and Light

6 p.m. – Mexico vs. Ecuador watch party at Sporting KC Park

8 p.m. – Mexico vs. Ecuador watch party at Power and Light

Photo of the Day

STR/AP Photo/STR Moroccan fans celebrate after their team won on penalty kicks in the World Cup round of 32 soccer match between the Netherlands and Morocco, in Rabat, South Africa, Tuesday, June 30, 2026. (AP Photo/STR)

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