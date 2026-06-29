World Cup Day 19 | Kansas City base camp team faces key test

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — All four countries that call Kansas City their base camp home advanced to the FIFA 2026 World Cup knockout stage.

Tonight, the Netherlands, training at the Kansas City Current's Riverside campus and staying on the Country Club Plaza, will face a key test against Morocco.

The No. 6-ranked Morocco squad will play the No. 7-ranked Dutch at 8 p.m. from Monterrey Stadium in Mexico.

Yes, the Oranjebus made the trip!

England, which is training at the Swope Soccer Village in Kansas City, Missouri, is set to play the Democratic Republic of the Congo at 11 a.m. on Wednesday in Atlanta.

Algeria, which is training at Rock Chalk Park in Lawrence, is set to play Switzerland at 10 p.m. on Thursday in Vancouver.

Argentina, which is training at Sporting KC's Compass Minerals Training Center, is set to take on Cabo Verde at 5 p.m. Friday in Miami.

Team USA takes the pitch at 7 p.m. Wednesday against Bosnia and Herzegovina in Santa Clara/San Francisco.

Kansas City gets the last game of the Round of 32 when Colombia takes on Ghana at 8:30 p.m. on Friday.

Over the weekend, Fox Sports announced that Kansas City is the top-rated local market for broadcasts through the group stage:

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At the midway point of the tournament, Kansas City is the top local market for FOX Sports @FIFAWorldCup 2026 viewership. 🏆⚽️📺 pic.twitter.com/3Jhl5g21wf — FOX Sports PR (@FOXSportsPR) June 28, 2026

(Previous World Cup coverage: Day 1 , Day 2 , Day 3 , Day 4 , Day 5 , Day 6 , Day 7 , Day 8 , Day 9 , Day 10 , Day 12 , Day 13 , Day 14, Day 15 , Day 16 , Day 17 )

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Today's Matches

Noon – Brazil vs. Japan at Houston Stadium

3:30 p.m. – Germany vs. Paraguay at Boston Stadium

8 p.m. – Netherlands vs. Morocco at Monterrey Stadium

Fan Fest Hours

FIFA Fan Festival™ is closed today, but the vibes return on Friday, July 3. 🤝



Looking for something to do? Check out what's happening around the city ➡️ https://t.co/B5xI71BjG8#FIFAFanFestival #FIFAWorldCup #WeAreKansasCity #WeAre26 pic.twitter.com/6wXbnlSycl — FIFA World Cup 26 Kansas City (@FWC26KansasCity) June 29, 2026

Watch Parties around Kansas City

World Cup Watch Party at Power and Light

Photo of the Day

KSHB Fans in the Algerian outpost of Lawrence, Kansas, reacted after the team scored a goal during a match against Austria on June 27, 2026, at Kansas City Stadium.

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