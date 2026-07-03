World Cup Day 23 | Kansas City Stadium back in action hosting Colombia vs Ghana

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City is set to host its fifth FIFA World Cup 2026 match tonight when Colombia and Ghana take the pitch at 8:30 p.m. at Kansas City Stadium.

Unlike the first four matches hosted in Kansas City during the tournament, tonight's the first where the loser heads home for the tournament.

Fans from both countries spent Thursday gearing up for today's match.

Late Thursday night, the second of the Kansas City-area's base camp teams, Algeria, was eliminated from the tournament. The Algerian squad fell 2-0 to Switzerland.

It's safe to say that Lawrence and the Kansas City area left a lasting impression on Algeria.

(Previous World Cup coverage: Day 1 , Day 2 , Day 3 , Day 4 , Day 5 , Day 6 , Day 7 , Day 8 , Day 9 , Day 10 , Day 12 , Day 13 , Day 14, Day 15 , Day 16 , Day 17 , Day 19 , Day 20 , Day 21 , Day 22 )

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Today's Matches

8:30 p.m. - Colombia vs Ghana at Kansas City Stadium

1 p.m. - Australia vs Egypt at Dallas Stadium

5 p.m. - Argentina vs Cape Verde at Miami Stadium

Fan Fest Hours

Noon to 11 p.m.

We have an action-packed weekend ahead at the FIFA Fan Festival™!



Stay hydrated so you can catch every minute of the knockout round action. 💧#FIFAWorldCup #FIFAFanFestival #WeAreKansasCity pic.twitter.com/jEisgp1sU9 — FIFA World Cup 26 Kansas City (@FWC26KansasCity) July 2, 2026

Events and Concerts in Kansas City

Watch Parties around Kansas City

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