World Cup Day 23 | Kansas City Stadium back in action hosting Colombia vs Ghana

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City is set to host its fifth FIFA World Cup 2026 match tonight when Colombia and Ghana take the pitch at 8:30 p.m. at Kansas City Stadium.
Unlike the first four matches hosted in Kansas City during the tournament, tonight's the first where the loser heads home for the tournament.
Fans from both countries spent Thursday gearing up for today's match.
Late Thursday night, the second of the Kansas City-area's base camp teams, Algeria, was eliminated from the tournament. The Algerian squad fell 2-0 to Switzerland.
It's safe to say that Lawrence and the Kansas City area left a lasting impression on Algeria.
(Previous World Cup coverage: Day 1, Day 2, Day 3, Day 4, Day 5, Day 6, Day 7, Day 8, Day 9, Day 10, Day 12, Day 13, Day 14, Day 15, Day 16, Day 17, Day 19, Day 20, Day 21, Day 22)
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Today's Matches
- 8:30 p.m. - Colombia vs Ghana at Kansas City Stadium
- 1 p.m. - Australia vs Egypt at Dallas Stadium
- 5 p.m. - Argentina vs Cape Verde at Miami Stadium
Fan Fest Hours
We have an action-packed weekend ahead at the FIFA Fan Festival™!— FIFA World Cup 26 Kansas City (@FWC26KansasCity) July 2, 2026
Stay hydrated so you can catch every minute of the knockout round action. 💧#FIFAWorldCup #FIFAFanFestival #WeAreKansasCity pic.twitter.com/jEisgp1sU9
Events and Concerts in Kansas City
- Noon to 1 p.m. DJ Joe & Ice Kole at FIFA Fan Fest
- Noon - Plaza Pitch on the Country Club Plaza
- 3 to 4:15 p.m. Gabby Barrett at FIFA Fan Fest
- 3:30 p.m. - Anniversary Celebration in Riverside at Morton Amphitheater
- 4:15 to 5 p.m. DJ Joe & Ice Kole at FIFA Fan Fest
- 5 p.m. - Red White and Bluhawk Summer Soccer Celebration in Overland Park
- 5 to 11 p.m. KC Crossroads Night Market in the Crossroads Arts District
- 5 to 11 p.m. Silent Disco at FIFA Fan Fest
- 7 to 8 p.m. DJ Deerock at FIFA Fan Fest
- 10 to 11 p.m. DJ Deerock at FIFA Fan Fest
Watch Parties around Kansas City
- 1 p.m., 5 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. - Watch party at Theater in the Park in Shawnee
- 1 p.m. - Watch party at FIFA Fan Fest
- 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. - Watch party at Kansas City Power and Light
- 5 p.m. - Watch party at FIFA Fan Fest
- 8 p.m. - Ghana watch party at Distrkct
- 8:30 p.m. - Watch party at FIFA Fan Fest
- 8:30 p.m. - Watch party at GOooal North KC at Morton Amphitheater
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