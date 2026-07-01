Kansas City World Cup Day 21 | USA back in action tonight; Mexico celebrates win

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 continues today, highlighted by Team USA returning to the pitch to face off against Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Several watch parties are planned across the Kansas City area for the game, which kicks off at 7 p.m. from Seattle Stadium.

Speaking of watch parties, Tuesday night was a special one for fans of Mexico, which advanced to the Round of 16 in a 2-0 win over Ecuador at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City.

It's the first time the country has won a knockout stage match in 40 years, and fans at Kansas City's Power and Light District were there to celebrate. Fans also celebrated at watch parties at Sporting KC Park and the Rock Island Bridge in Kansas City, Kansas.

Today also marks the arrival of the Colombian and Ghanaian teams to Kansas City. They'll play in the final Round of 32 match Friday at Kansas City Stadium.

Earlier this morning, Kansas City bid farewell to the Dutch national team, which departed from Kansas City International Airport for Amsterdam. The Dutch were bounced from the tournament Monday night against Morocco. They left quite the impression in Kansas City.

RELATED | 'Our friendship will last forever': Kansas City says goodbye to Dutch World Cup team

Thank you, Netherlands for sharing your passion, pride, and incredible support with Kansas City. 🧡



We're proud to be your home away from home.#FIFAWorldCup #WeAreKansasCity #WeAre26 pic.twitter.com/hnVhD0C2e9 — FIFA World Cup 26 Kansas City (@FWC26KansasCity) June 30, 2026

(Previous World Cup coverage: Day 1 , Day 2 , Day 3 , Day 4 , Day 5 , Day 6 , Day 7 , Day 8 , Day 9 , Day 10 , Day 12 , Day 13 , Day 14, Day 15 , Day 16 , Day 17 , Day 19 , Day 20 )

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Today's Matches

11 a.m. – England vs. Democratic Republic of the Congo at Atlanta Stadium

3 p.m. – Belgium vs. Senegal at Seattle Stadium

7 p.m. – USA vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina at San Francisco Bay Area Stadium

Fan Fest Hours

Fan Fest is closed. It's back open on Friday, July 3.

Events and Concerts in Kansas City

3–5 p.m. – Ghana community gathering at the Crown Center Sheraton in Kansas City, Missouri

4–7 p.m. – Waldo Wednesdays at 75th and Wornall in Kansas City, Missouri

Watch Parties around Kansas City

11 a.m., 3 p.m and 7 p.m. – Watch parties at Current Riverfront Landing

11 a.m., 3 p.m. and 7 p.m – Watch parties at Power and Light District

5 p.m. – Watch party at Sporting KC Park

5 p.m. – Watch party at Paragon Star Sports Complex in Lee's Summit

6 p.m. – Bosnia and Herzegovina and Team USA watch party at Burek and Cake in the Northland

Photo of the Day

England spent Tuesday "warming up" at the Swope Soccer Village in Kansas City, Missouri, for its Round of 32 match today against DR Congo.

Charlie Riedel/AP Photo/Charlie Riedel England head coach Thomas Tuchel watches training for the World Cup soccer tournament Tuesday, June 30, 2026, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

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