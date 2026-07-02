Kansas City World Cup Day 22 | Colombia, Ghana fans arrive ahead of Friday match

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — U.S. soccer fans are still buzzing about the team's thrilling round of 32, 2-0 victory Wednesday night over Bosnia and Herzegovina at San Francisco Bay Area Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

The win propels the U.S. to a round of 16 match on Monday, July 6, against Belgium in Seattle.

Soccer fans across Kansas City celebrated the win at watch parties across the area, including Power and Light.

Thursday will be a busy day of preparations for fans of Colombia and Ghana, who are set to square off at 8:30 p.m. Friday night in a round of 32 knockout match at Kansas City Stadium. Fans from both countries arrived Wednesday in Kansas City.

Colombia supporters have called for a pep rally at 6 p.m. tonight at Mill Creek Park in Kansas City, Missouri. Ghanaian supporters will hold their own pep rally from 5 to 8 p.m. tonight at Washington Square Park, also in KCMO.

(Previous World Cup coverage: Day 1 , Day 2 , Day 3 , Day 4 , Day 5 , Day 6 , Day 7 , Day 8 , Day 9 , Day 10 , Day 12 , Day 13 , Day 14, Day 15 , Day 16 , Day 17 , Day 19 , Day 20 , Day 21 )

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Today's Matches

2 p.m. - Spain vs Austria at Toronto Stadium

6 p.m. - Portugal vs Croatia at Los Angeles Stadium

10 p.m. - Switzerland vs Algeria at BC Place in Vancouver

Fan Fest Hours

Fan fest is closed today. It reopens tomorrow at noon.

It's getting hot in here‼️



We're expecting extreme heat and humidity at FIFA Fan Festival™ tomorrow, make sure you are planning ahead to stay hydrated and seek shade where and when you can.#FIFAFanFestival #FIFAWorldCup #WeAreKansasCity #WeAre26 pic.twitter.com/BySZIorn1O — FIFA World Cup 26 Kansas City (@FWC26KansasCity) July 2, 2026

Events and Concerts in Kansas City

Watch Parties around Kansas City

2 p.m., 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. - Watch party at Current Landing

Photo of the Day

If you wanted to feel the excitement — and the people around you — of the U.S. win on Wednesday night, the Power and Light District was the place to be.

Fabian Rosales/KSHB Fans celebrate a United States victory over Bosnia and Herzegovina in a FIFA World Cup 2026 match on Wednesday, July 2, at Kansas City Power and Light District in Kansas City, Missouri.

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