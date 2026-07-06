Kansas City World Cup Day 26 | Fans set for USA vs Belgium Round of 16 clash

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The on-field drama surrounding the FIFA 2026 World Cup continued Sunday, as Norway knocked off Brazil in the afternoon before England held off Mexico 3-2 in an all-timer in Mexico City.

While the matches kept fans glued to the TV, the off-field drama involving U.S. player Folarin Balogun's status for Team USA's match tonight against Belgium kept fans glued to social media for updates.

As of Monday morning, Balogun appears poised to play, though Belgium's soccer federation is challenging his status .

Either way, Kansas City is set to host several watch parties for the most consequential U.S. men's soccer match in history (see list below).

And just real quick, Mexico fans turned out across Kansas City last night. ¡Bien hecho!

(Previous World Cup coverage: Day 1 , Day 2 , Day 3 , Day 4 , Day 5 , Day 6 , Day 7 , Day 8 , Day 9 , Day 10 , Day 12 , Day 13 , Day 14, Day 15 , Day 16 , Day 17 , Day 19 , Day 20 , Day 21 , Day 22 , Day 23 , Day 24 )

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Today's Matches

2 p.m. – Spain vs. Portugal at Dallas Stadium

7 p.m. – USA vs. Belgium at Seattle Stadium

Fan Fest Hours

1–9 p.m.

Events and Concerts in Kansas City

Watch Parties around Kansas City

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