World Cup Day 24 | Fourth of July and FIFA World Cup collide

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16 begins Saturday, which also marks Independence Day in the United States.

Attendees at FIFA Fan Fest on Saturday will get a taste of Fourth of July events with the Stars and Stripes Picnic followed by a fireworks display.

RELATED | Rain impacting Fourth of July events Saturday

On Friday, Kansas City was buzzing with energy from fans as Ghana faced Colombia at Kansas City Stadium.

Chris Morrison/KSHB Simon (left) and Martin (right) pose for a picture with their mother, Elena.

Andrae Hannon/KSHB The Overland Park community gifted a Ghanaian priest World Cup tickets to cheer on Ghana in Kansas City.

Colombia came out on top Friday at Kansas City Stadium, beating Ghana 1-0 in the final Round of 32 match.

Kansas City will host its next World Cup match on July 11 — a quarterfinal match at 8 p.m. at Kansas City Stadium.

(Previous World Cup coverage: Day 1 , Day 2 , Day 3 , Day 4 , Day 5 , Day 6 , Day 7 , Day 8 , Day 9 , Day 10 , Day 12 , Day 13 , Day 14, Day 15 , Day 16 , Day 17 , Day 19 , Day 20 , Day 21 , Day 22 , Day 23 )

—



Today's Matches

NOON — Canada vs. Morocco (FOX); Houston Stadium

4 P.M. — Paraguay vs. France (FOX); Philadelphia Stadium

Fan Fest Hours

FIFA Fan Fest was originally slated to start at 11 a.m., but the time was pushed back to 3 p.m. due to weather. It is set to be open until 11 p.m.

Events and Concerts in Kansas City

3 to 4:15 p.m. Gabby Barrett at FIFA Fan Fest

4:15 to 5 p.m. DJ Joe & Ice Kole at FIFA Fan Fest

5 to 11 p.m. Silent Disco at FIFA Fan Fest

7 to 8 p.m. DJ Deerock at FIFA Fan Fest

10 to 11 p.m. DJ Deerock at FIFA Fan Fest

Watch Parties around Kansas City

4 p.m. Round of 32 Match at FIFA Fan Fest

Photo of the Day

A Kansas City DJ turned FIFA World Cup 26 into a career-defining moment, with performances at FIFA Fan Fest events and other World Cup gatherings across the city.

KSHB 41 DJ Joe and son DJ EJ

To read the full story from KSHB 41 reporter Braden Bates, click here.

—