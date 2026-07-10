World Cup Day 30 | Argentina, Swiss fans party in Kansas City; England to Miami

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — For soccer fans across Kansas City, Friday will be a day of celebration and anticipation ahead of tomorrow night's FIFA 2026 World Cup quarterfinal match.
This morning, Team England departed their base camp in Prairie Village and took off, bound for Miami ahead of their quarterfinal match at 4 p.m. Saturday against Norway.
There's a second quarterfinal match on Saturday, and that's the one that has all the attention here in Kansas City, as Argentina will take on Switzerland at 8 p.m. at Kansas City Stadium.
Fans from both countries have been arriving over the last few days in Kansas City ahead of the match.
On Thursday night, Argentina fans gathered at Los Hornos in the Northland for the first of several rallies. More are scheduled on Friday night (see list below).
Gracias @QuintonLucasKC, Mayor of Kansas City, por darnos la posibilidad de compartir nuestra visión y estrategia de crecimiento internacional ante empresarios de la ciudad y autoridades locales. Fue un honor participar de éste gran evento que refuerza el posicionamiento… pic.twitter.com/YJNWTIheXn— Leandro Petersen (@PetersenLeandro) July 10, 2026
(Previous World Cup coverage: Day 1, Day 2, Day 3, Day 4, Day 5, Day 6, Day 7, Day 8, Day 9, Day 10, Day 12, Day 13, Day 14, Day 15, Day 16, Day 17, Day 19, Day 20, Day 21, Day 22, Day 23, Day 24, Day 26, Day 27, Day 29)
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Today's Match
2 p.m. - Spain vs Belgium at Los Angeles Stadium
Fan Fest Hours
FIFA Fan Festival™ Kansas City magic loading... 🪄#FIFAFanFestival #FIFAWorldCup #WeAreKansasCity #WeAre26 pic.twitter.com/NQAhQJESkg— FIFA World Cup 26 Kansas City (@FWC26KansasCity) July 10, 2026
Events and Concerts in Kansas City
- 1 to 1:30 p.m. Sheppa & Ernest Melton at FIFA Fan Fest
- 1:30 to 2 p.m. KC Rumble & KC Cheerleaders at FIFA Fan Fest
- 2 to 7:30 p.m. Silent Disco at FIFA Fan Fest
- 4 to 4:45 p.m. Sheppa & Ernest Melton at FIFA Fan Fest
- 5 p.m. - Argentina Banderazo at Mill Creek Park in Kansas City, Missouri
- 5 to 11 p.m. - KC Crossroads Night Market
- 5 to 5:30 p.m. Deshica Rage at FIFA Fan Fest
- 5:45 to 6:30 p.m. Hembree at FIFA Fan Fest
- 6 p.m. - Lee’s Summit Futbol Friday
- 6:45 to 7:30 p.m. DJ Skittlez at FIFA Fan Fest
- 7 p.m. - Argentina Banderazo at Cafe Corazon in Kansas City, Missouri
- 7:45 to 8:45 p.m. Sheryl Crow at FIFA Fan Fest
Watch Parties around Kansas City
- 1 p.m. - Spain vs Belgium watch party at Kansas City Power and Light
- 2 p.m. - Spain vs Belgium watch party at Theater in the Park in Shawnee, Kansas
- 2 p.m. - Spain vs Belgium watch party at FIFA Fan Fest
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