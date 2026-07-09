World Cup Day 29 | Quarterfinals begin as Kansas City preps for Saturday match

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — There are only seven matches left (eight if you include the third-place game) in the 2026 FIFA World Cup, with the quarterfinal round set to begin this afternoon.

As France and Morocco square off at 3 p.m. today at Boston Stadium, Kansas City is gearing up for its quarterfinal match at 8 p.m. Saturday between Argentina and Switzerland.

Fans from both sides are busy planning events for Thursday, Friday and Saturday before the game.

Argentina fans will once again take over Mill Creek Park in Kansas City, Missouri, at 5 p.m. Friday for a banderazo. There is another celebration set for 7 p.m. Friday outside of Café Corazon along Southwest Boulevard. KSHB 41's Fernanda Silva has details about the events .

As for the teams themselves, Argentina, which has its World Cup home base camp in Kansas City, came back home Tuesday night following a dramatic 3-2 come-from-behind win over Egypt in Atlanta. They have been training at the Sporting KC/Compass Minerals Training Center in Kansas City, Kansas, and staying at the Origin Hotel along the KCMO riverfront.

The Swiss team arrived late Wednesday night following their Tuesday victory over Colombia with penalty kicks in Vancouver. The team is staying at the Sheraton Crown Center during their Kansas City stay.

Brian Luton/KSHB The Switzerland men's national team arrived Wednesday night, July 8, 2026, at Kansas City International Airport in Kansas City, Missouri, ahead of their July 11 World Cup quarterfinal match against Argentina at Kansas City Stadium.

Meanwhile, Team England got in additional training this week at the Swope Soccer Village in KCMO and some recovery at the team hotel at the Inn at Meadowbrook in Prairie Village.

McKenzie Nelson/KSHB The England men's national team practiced on Wednesday, July 8, 2026, at the Swope Soccer Village in Kansas City, Missouri, ahead of the team's FIFA 2026 World Cup quarterfinal match Saturday, July 11, against Norway.

(Previous World Cup coverage: Day 1 , Day 2 , Day 3 , Day 4 , Day 5 , Day 6 , Day 7 , Day 8 , Day 9 , Day 10 , Day 12 , Day 13 , Day 14, Day 15 , Day 16 , Day 17 , Day 19 , Day 20 , Day 21 , Day 22 , Day 23 , Day 24 , Day 26 , Day 27 )

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Today's Match

3 p.m. — France vs. Morocco at Boston Stadium

Fan Fest Hours

2 to 7 p.m.

Events and Concerts in Kansas City

Watch Parties around Kansas City

Photo of the Day

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