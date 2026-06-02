KC Streetcar to present findings of study to expand service to North Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two open house meetings are scheduled this month for the public to learn more about the findings of a study to expand KC Streetcar service across the Missouri River into North Kansas City.

Dreams of expanding the KC Streetcar north were first floated in 2014. In 2021, a group of stakeholders pitched in $180,000 to further study the project .

LINK | KC Streetcar ‘NorthRail’

KC Streetcar officials then issued a request for proposals in the summer of 2024 to help better understand what a North Kansas City extension could look like.

The public will have an opportunity to learn more about the ongoing studies and the feasibility of the project during two open houses this month:



The study area extends from the existing streetcar line in the River Market across the Missouri River to approximately 32nd Avenue in North Kansas City. The study boundary extends west to the Armour-Swift-Burlington Railroad Bridge and the BNSF railroad right of way. It is bounded on the east by Charlotte and Swift streets.

KC Streetcar Authority

Just days after opening the KC Streetcar Riverfront Extension on May 18, the KC Streetcar Authority Board met on May 28 to discuss expansion next steps and to launch a system-wide capacity study in connection with the Kansas City Royals stadium planned in the Crown Center area .

In addition to the NorthRail study, KC Streetcar officials are studying a Midtown East-West streetcar line connecting the University of Kansas Health System campus at W. 39th Street and State Line Road, briefly joining the Main Street line before turning east to near the VA Medical Center.

KC Streetcar Authority

An additional study is underway of a line that would connect 18th and Vine west to Southwest Boulevard.

KC Streetcar Authority

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