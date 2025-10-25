KSHB 41 reporter Marlon Martinez covers Platte and Clay counties in Missouri. Share your story idea with Marlon .

—

Kansas City is celebrating a major milestone in public transportation this weekend — the official opening of the KC Streetcar Main Street Extension.

The new 3.5-mile expansion now connects riders from the River Market all the way to UMKC, with several new stops stretching through Midtown and the Country Club Plaza.

KC Streetcar’s main street extension celebrations continue with Midtown Fall Festival

It’s a long-awaited project that city leaders call a game-changer for transit and connection across Kansas City.

After Friday’s ribbon-cutting ceremony, the celebration continues today with a community fall festival in Midtown.

The Tracks & Treats: Midtown Fall Fest runs from noon to 5 p.m. at Murray Davis Park, near 40th and Main Street. Families can enjoy live performances from local musicians and drill teams, food from local vendors, and activities for all ages, including face painting, pumpkin decorating, and balloon art.

Riders along the new streetcar line say this weekend marks more than just the start of a new route. It represents a stronger connection between neighborhoods.

The Tracks & Treats festival is free and open to the public. It’s the final event in a weekend-long celebration marking the grand opening of the KC Streetcar’s Main Street Extension.

—