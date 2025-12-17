KSHB 41 News exclusive: Video shows box truck collision with streetcar near Plaza stop

KSHB 41 reporter Charlie Keegan was driving through this intersection at the time of the crash. He put in a records request for the surveillance footage. Share your story idea with Charlie .

—

Surveillance video obtained exclusively by KSHB 41 News shows a collision between a box truck and a streetcar at the corner of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Brookside Boulevard.

The crash took place on Nov. 22. It is the most significant crash involving a streetcar since the KC Streetcar's Main Street Extension opened Oct. 24.

Video shows box truck collision with streetcar at Dr. MLK Jr. Boulevard, Brookside Boulevard

The video shows the box truck driver stopped behind a car at a red light. Then, the truck drives around the car in front of it to turn right on red from Brookside Boulevard onto MLK Boulevard.

Right turns on red are prohibited for vehicles in that position.

As the box truck makes its turn, a streetcar heading northbound enters the intersection and collides with the back end of the box truck.

Box truck makes illegal right turn, collides with streetcar

The streetcar suffered extensive damage and is still not in service as it awaits repairs.

Police wrote the driver of the truck a citation.

Mark Peavy Picture of the crash involving a streetcar on Nov. 22, 2025, along the Main Street extension.

Thomas Webster runs the Better Transit KC social media sites. He rides the streetcar every day and has seen close calls at this intersection more than 20 times.

“A message I would have is please look out,” Webster said. “The streetcar is carrying 20 to 50 people, and they have somewhere to be: work, school. You have one vehicle that might have one or two people in it.”

Jason Gould/KSHB Thomas Webster [right] of Better Transit KC speaks with a reporter.

KSHB 41 highlighted concerns at the intersection before the extension opened.

In September, Kansas City’s Director of Transportation Jason Waldron said, “We just ask everyone to have some caution and just consideration for one another, and look left or right one more time than you’re used to.”

Steve Silvestri/KSHB Kansas City’s Director of Transportation Jason Waldron

The KC Streetcar Authority echoed those comments, asking drivers to obey traffic rules.

—