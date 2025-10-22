See red? That’s a no-go zone for cars as KC Streetcar expands south of Union Station

KSHB 41 anchor/reporter Daniela Leon covers transportation-related issues in Kansas City. She has been a member of the On Track with KC team since March. Share your story idea with Daniela .

Come Friday, the Kansas City Streetcar will go farther than ever with the opening of the southern extension from Union Station to the University of Missouri-Kansas City.

But with the extension comes a learning curve for drivers along Main Street: transit-only lanes.

"I think it's going to take people [time], especially who aren't in this area, haven't seen all the construction and haven't followed all the information. It's going to be interesting," said Betsy, who lives in the South Plaza neighborhood.

Transit-only lanes make up more than 60% of the Main Street extension and are marked by a combination of curbs, medians, solid red bars, and white and red lane lines.

Signs are also posted along transit-only zones to alert drivers.

"It's just confusing now because it's new, and it's something that we haven't had in the city," said Timothy Lott, a streetcar rider.

City leaders say the transit-only lanes will ensure a seamless experience for all public riders, efficiency, and move vehicular traffic away from curbs, creating a safer experience for pedestrians.

“It’s really about moving people, not vehicles, and that’s where we’re headed," said Jason Waldron, transportation director for KCMO. "And so when we have a streetcar full of 150 people, we do want to put some prioritization of moving people over vehicles."

You can still turn on intersections along Main, park on the street and/or turn on a business driveway. Drivers just need to look for the red piano keys with dashed lines, which signal the change of lanes to transition zones.

Enforcement on transit-only lanes can start as early as Friday. Violators who park or drive on transit-only lanes can incur a fine of $50 and tow fees, per a city spokesperson.

