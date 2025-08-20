Schools on Main Street adapt to new transit lanes along KC Streetcar route

This story is part of an ongoing series, On Track with KC . If you have questions about the extension of the streetcar, you can submit them here .

As Kansas City students return to schools along Main Street, new transit lanes are set to transform daily drop-off and pick-up routines, aiming to enhance safety for families and commuters.

One of those schools is St. Paul's Episcopal Day School, where nearly 500 students will be heading back to school on Wednesday. As a private, independent institution, parents are in charge of getting their kids to school.

"Like any school has, they're always gonna be a congestion, mainly around pick-up, right? But we recognize that we're kind of unique, just because we're in the heart of Midtown and we're separated by Main Street," said Justin Seals, director of operations at St. Paul's.

KSHB 41 Justin Seals

Seals explained the school has been in constant communication with the Kansas City Streetcar Authority to minimize impact along the Main Street extension as staff, parents and faculty become familiar with transit-only lanes, which are exclusively for public transportation.

In an effort to reduce congestion around St. Paul's, changes were made around the school, like the addition of slip lanes, which let parents turn right into the school off Main Street. New sidewalks and "School Zone" signs were added, too.

St Paul's is also working on notifying parents of changes to drop-off and pick-up locations. Families who are part of the school's Early Childhood Center (ECC) can use the slip lanes off 40th and Main to drop off their children, while other families are being asked to drop off students at Walnut using 39th Street.

KSHB 41 Justin Seals

"On the ECC side, we actually have a dedicated slip lane, and that slip lane allows our parents to come in, and they're not in the way of any other traffic here on Main Street," Seals said. "It's a dedicated lane for them to come in and then exit off for our Walnut side."

To the north, Kansas City Young Audiences (KCYA), a center for art education programming, sees hundreds of children throughout the year. Just like St Paul's, KCYA relies on parents to get students to the center.

KCYA has been reminding families all summer about the changes coming to Main.

KSHB 41 Anna Ryan

"I think we'll do great, and I don't think that it will affect us. If anything, I think the streetcar will give another great opportunity for parents, students [and] people coming to see productions ... to get here," said Anna Ryan, manager of KCYA.

Currently, the city of Kansas City, Missouri, and the KC Streetcar Authority are working on educating drivers on how to drive next to the new transit-only lanes with videos and fliers, which the city hopes will result in a smooth and safe ride for everyone.

“We have several schools along the streetcar line as well, and so our goal is to see long-term slower speeds and find a more attractive space for those who are looking to go through Main on foot, bike or other forms," said KCMO Mayor Quinton Lucas.

KSHB 41 KCMO Mayor Quinton Lucas

The Main Street extension will open Oct. 24, potentially changing the way students get to school later in the year.

"I do know some parents are interested with maybe having their kids go on the streetcar, and that's something that we are working with the [KC] Streetcar Authority," Seals said. "And also, when that time comes, we'll talk to our parents about what that looks like."

