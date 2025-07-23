On Track with KC | Operators train for Main Street extension

This story is part of an ongoing series, On Track with KC . If you have questions about the extension of the streetcar, you can submit them here .

Kansas City Streetcar staffers are training operators to use the Main Street extension before opening the route to public service.

The KC Streetcar Authority said the new 3.5-mile route will open in the fall. It extends the current streetcar route south from Union Station to the University of Missouri-Kansas City.

Brandon Johnson is an operations supervisor. He is helping train operators for the extension.

Jason Gould/KSHB Brandon Johnson, a KC Streetcar operations supervisor, points to a new light board on a streetcar.

“Everybody is excited; it’s like Christmas,” he said.

But Johnson said it’s not as easy as pressing “go” as the streetcar sticks to the tracks.

“I hadn’t really thought about it,” admitted Debbie Webster, who rode the streetcar for the first time last week.

Jason Gould/KSHB Friends Debbie Webster and Carrie Myers rode the KC Streetcar for the first time this week.

There are more hills on the extension — and more platform stops on an incline.

Streetcars will travel about 30 mph on the extension, as opposed to 20-25 mph on the current line.

Vehicles will drive parallel to the streetcars on the new route, unlike downtown. Johnson is training operators to be defensive and anticipate drivers cutting off the streetcar.

“Always gotta be focused,” Johnson said of his No. 1 rule for operators.

Jason Gould/KSHB A KC Streetcar operator in the cab of a streetcar.

The streetcar is more than tripling the number of operators on staff. In August, operators will simulate service, basically running routes without passengers.

The KC Streetcar Authority purchased eight new streetcars to handle an anticipated increase in ridership.

The new streetcars have improved safety features and lighting, which operators are learning.

Johnson is also reminding operators to have fun and enjoy new surroundings after nine years in downtown.

“Now, I get to see the Plaza,” he said. “Now, I get to see UMKC. Now, I get to see all the different grocery stores and things. It’s really neat.”

