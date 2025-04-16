On Track with KC | Streetcar extension serves as catalyst for Midtown art walk

KSHB 41 reporter Caroline Hogan covers development across the Kansas City area. Share your story idea with Caroline.

Now that the KC Streetcar is on track to open in the fall 2025, Midtown and local art leaders are sharing an update on the famous art walk, which they're now calling the Arterie.

Midtown KC Now, the Kansas City Art Institute (KCAI), the Kemper Museum of Contemporary Art, and the Nelson Atkins Museum are all collaborating on this project to showcase their art and give people a reason to get off the streetcar route.

All four organizations are also funding the project to create proper signage for directions and safety.

The idea of an art walk has been a conversation for decades, according to Midtown KC Now Executive Director Kevin Klinkenberg. He said the streetcar installation has definitely played a role.

"With the streetcar opening this year, we felt like that was a big impetus to really get something in the ground," Klinkenberg said.

The walk starts at the streetcar stop at 45th and Main Street, and loops up and around the Kemper Museum.

While they have many sculptures on the lawn, the goal is to get visitors inside the museum.

"We’re expecting, kinda, once in a lifetime opportunity to increase our non-car traffic," said the Kemper's Executive Director Jessica May. "It's a hope to create a place where when you’re in this neighborhood you know how to get around, and you feel really welcome and comfortable."

The next step of the walk is through the KCAI, until you reach the outskirts of the Nelson.

The Kemper is hosting a block party May 10 to walk visitors through the tour. Their goal is to have completed signage when the streetcar extension is done.

