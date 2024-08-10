KC Swifties bound for Vienna concert react to canceled shows, alleged terrorist attack plans

KANSAS CITY, Mo — Organizers canceled three Taylor Swift concerts in Vienna, Austria, this weekend after authorities confirmed there was a terrorist attack plannedfor this leg of the Eras Tour.

Authorities have arrested several suspects involved in the planned attack.

Kansas Citians made up some of the hundreds of thousands of Swifties who planned to attend the shows in Vienna.

“I've been a Swiftie since I before I could say, 'Taylor Swift,"' said Olivia Rogers.

Traveling to see her favorite performer was the perfect end to a cruel summer for Olivia and her dad, Neal.

Photo Credit: Elyse Schoenig / KSHB

“We listen to Taylor Swift in the car like every day," she said. "And we kind of just like bond sometimes over Taylor Swift.

She and her dad had everything ready: friendship bracelets, outfits, and even a lyric cheat book for Neal.

“I wanted him to bring the book and so he wouldn't make up lyrics,” Olivia said.

The two landed at their first stop in the trip and found out the shows were canceled.

“It was our big opportunity to get to go see Taylor Swift and to share this, you know, father-daughter experience in Europe,” Neal said.

There was a real fear of what could have happened.

But that didn't stop Swifties from banding together.

“It could have been a much different conversation we were having," Molly Hartweger said. "So we're just thankful to all be here together and be safe.”

Molly and her daughter Charlotte stayed in Vienna after the concert was canceled.

They watched thousands of Swifties do what they know best: trade friendship bracelets and scream Taylor's lyrics.

“All these girls coming together and singing these songs, even if they don't know the language that well, it's just really cool to see,” Charlotte said. “Everything feels like a big family, which I think Taylor Swift just creates for her music.”

It wasn't the trip either family had hoped for. But it still was an experience out of their wildest dreams.

“It feels like it's kind of something that connects everyone in the world,” Olivia said.