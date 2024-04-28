KC Symphony Designers' Showhouse unveils 54th home in Roanoke Historic District

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The KC Symphony Designers' Showhouse is back for its 54th year.

Every year since 1970, a historic Kansas City home has been chosen for the exhibition. The homeowners move out and local designers move in to transform the space into a designer's dream.

The 2024 house in the Roanoke Historic District is now open to the public.

Showhouse co-chair Mike Minor explained to KSHB 41 reporter Olivia Acree what makes the 2024 pick special.

“We’re very excited to have this house. It was once the home of Thomas Hart Benton, a famous painter," Minor said. "You can see his works in the Nelson if you’d like to."

Design is rooted in this year's house as well as the theme of giving back. All ticket proceeds benefit the KC Symphony.

“The Kansas City Symphony does a lot of outreach projects," Minor said. "They have educational programs for students, they have the mobile music box. It does a lot for the city.”

Visit the Showhouse website for tickets and hours of operation information.

