KC Water crews working to repair water main break on Walnut

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — KC Water crews are on-site at 929 Walnut Street repairing a 10-inch water main break.

The break was reported around 10:30 a.m. Thursday.

Around 32 customers are affected, experiencing low to no water pressure.

The Kansas City Streetcar brush, nicknamed #brushymcbrushface, was seen cleaning water from the tracks to keep the streetcar operational.

He’s the happiest when he’s working! #BrushyMcBrushface cleaning up after the water main break & keeping the #kcstreetcar running. https://t.co/jjdVAkl5Lf pic.twitter.com/jaWzmLGQXa — KC Streetcar 🚊 (@kcstreetcar) February 24, 2022

Additionally, crews are putting salt on the street due to the excessive water mixed with cold and slick conditions.

This is a developing story and may be updated.

