KC Water crews working to repair water main break on Walnut

Posted at 12:24 PM, Feb 24, 2022
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — KC Water crews are on-site at 929 Walnut Street repairing a 10-inch water main break.

The break was reported around 10:30 a.m. Thursday.

Around 32 customers are affected, experiencing low to no water pressure.

The Kansas City Streetcar brush, nicknamed #brushymcbrushface, was seen cleaning water from the tracks to keep the streetcar operational.

Additionally, crews are putting salt on the street due to the excessive water mixed with cold and slick conditions.

This is a developing story and may be updated.

