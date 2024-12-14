KC Water explains Brush Creek drainage, future plans to clean up

KSHB 41 reporter Caroline Hogan covers development across the Kansas City area. Share your story idea with Caroline.

—

Brush Creek or "Flush Creek?"

No matter what you call it, the creek is iconic as it runs through the heart of Kansas City, Missouri.

The city wants to keep it that way, and it's created a master plan to clean up the creek and make it more appealing to the masses.

Part of the master plan includes adding playgrounds and parks to Brush Creek, especially the area off of Emanuel Cleaver II Boulevard.

The plan is split into two parts.

The first focuses on the area of Brush Creek from Paseo to the Plaza, called the Bi-State Reach.

Part two is called the Lower Reach, and that focuses around the area from Blue River to Paseo.

Recently, KC Water drained a portion of the Lower Reach of Brush Creek near Cleveland Avenue to inspect a dam.

"We'd like the same thing that the community told us, which is return Brush Creek to more of a natural urban creek setting, so more green space, more walkability," said KC Water's Deputy Director Andy Shively.

Curt Diebel has watched the creek evolve into what it is now.

His family business, Diebel's Sportsmens Gallery, sits right on the creek on the Country Club Plaza.

"There's jokes to be said about it," Diebel said. "I wish it were in nicer shape certainly, but I understand what we’re up against; the antique sewer system is a part of the problem."

The new owners of the Plaza, HP Village Partners, have expressed their thoughts on the creek to KSHB 41. They intend to help clean it up as well.

"It's really part of the whole Plaza experience," HP Village's President Ray Washburne said. "We'd love to come in and help get that back to first-class status."

Shively said the master plan hasn't been officially approved, and these upgrades could take years to complete. But, the drainage is just the first step towards progress.

"Hopefully, it looks more like a natural urban creek setting that you would find elsewhere in the city," Shively said

—

