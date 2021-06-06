KC Water to upgrade infrastructure along Main Street

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Before construction can begin for the KC Streetcar Expansion Project, KC Water needs to make improvements to the century-old water and sewer system.

KC Water is currently working from Pershing Road to 51st Street in Kansas City, Missouri, and there are other departments doing work in the area.

"This is definitely a coordinated project between KC Water, (the) Public Works Department, KCATA, the Streetcar and the other utilities," Jeff Martin, chief engineering officer at KC Water said. "So all this work is really to make way for the streetcar expansion to the south. So, it's important that we get utilities out from underneath the existing or to be constructed track slabs and get new infrastructure in place so that it will hold up for the next 100 years and not disrupt the streetcar once it gets constructed."

KC Water started work in January 2021 and expects the project to take two years.

"We are anticipating being done at the end of 2022, (and) so far making good progress almost 6 months into it and (we're) still on schedule," Martin said.

There will be overlapping construction in the next few months to a year, when work for the Streetcar begins.

Work for the Streetcar will be isolated towards the curb line, making the construction zone smaller.

To track the upgrades on main, visit KC Water's Project Area Map.