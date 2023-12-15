KC Wheel opens, adds new light to city skyline, sparks hope for new economic growth

KANSAS CITY, MO — KC Wheel opened Thursday sparking hope for new economic growth in an area just south of downtown Kansas City, Missouri.

Many of the first riders who spoke to KSHB 41 News said they are excited about the city's newest attraction.

“ I just think the sky is the limit," said Mason Bur. "I think the view from the top of the Ferris wheel is the limit."

The wheel stands out among the buildings east of the Southwest Trafficway.

“It feels amazing to share the view that we know that we've had for months, to now be able to finally share with the rest of Kansas city,” said Havilah Ross, spokesperson for KC Wheel.

The first person to ride the Ferris wheel enjoyed the view from above.

“It’s something new to see in Kansas City, something we can really appreciate the city when you can see it from high," said Kelly Beard Tittoni.

Kelly's daughter, Heather Tittoni also was excited by the opportunity to ride KC Wheel.

"I thought it was really cool to be the first one because I love the one in St. Louis. So I’m excited we have one in Kansas City,” Heather Tittoni said.

The Ferris wheel provides a view that can help change the growth of Kansas City, according to Mayor Quinton Lucas.

“There is a new district in Kansas City and right next to a bridge and an area where I don’t think we have invested for a while," Lucas said. "There has been a lot of talk, but this a great moment for KC. For future World Cups, for future summer vacations, for people just coming into town from far away, this is what Kansas City is all about.”

When the hype begins to cool down, KC Wheel will stand tall as a recognizable part of the city.

“In the night time, when the lights are all going and the lights are all down in the city, now we are part of the skyline. We are shining bright,” Ross said.

The area around KC Wheel offers a mini golf course and souvenirs.

Food and beverages will be sold in early 2024.