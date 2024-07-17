KC Zoo and Aquarium launches new electric train in an effort to be more sustainable

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — There is a new addition on the tracks at the Kansas City Zoo and Aquarium.

Dubbed “Cannonball”, the new train is longer, more spacious for riders and can hold more people.

“Even though it's electric it does still have the sounds of train that has a motor to it. So it's still fun and exciting, kids still love it. And I look forward to not only this one but more in the future,” said Kansas City Zoo and Aquarium CEO and executive director Sean Putney.

The zoo launched an electric train last week to replace one of the three gas-powered trains it currently runs. CEO and executive director Sean Putney said the zoo has had the gas-powered trains since the 1970s, and that it is becoming harder to find replacement parts when needed.

But the environment is also top of mind to Putney. He said the zoo has a goal of being at carbon net zero by 2050. As Arctic Ambassadors to stop melting ice caps, he said the zoo has to do what it can. The electric train pushes them one step closer.

“Well, we can preach as much as we want but if we aren't practicing what we preach, it doesn't send a very good message. So again, this is just one step that we can have a little bit less of a carbon imprint,” said Putney.

Putney said the zoo carts are also charged by solar power and they are looking at other ways to be energy efficient. The zoo posted on Facebook that it is estimated “Cannonball” will save it 3,240 gallons of gas per year. Putney said if all goes well, he anticipates phasing out the rest of the gas-powered trains with electric.

Putney said the new train was funded with surplus funds, as the zoo saw a record-breaking year for attendance. Extra funds were also used to renovate the Australia train depot.