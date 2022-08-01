KCATA agrees to pay former CEO Robbie Makinen nearly $600K in severance pay

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The former CEO of the Kansas City Area Transportation Authority will receive $450,000 as part of a separation agreement agreed between the parties.

Robbie Makinen, who was the head of the KCATA since 2016, resigned on July 27 .

A separation agreement obtained by KSHB 41 News revealed Makinen will receive $225,000 in severance pay which is equivalent to a year's worth of salary.

He'll receive that money from Oct. 1, 2022, through Oct. 31, 2022.

In addition to the two years of pay, Makinen will receive $34,600 in payment for unused vacation pay, $865 for personal holiday pay, $20,400 for pro-rated deferred compensation, $15,600 in additional deferred compensation, $9,400 in supplemental compensation and $68,500 in health subsidy.

In total, the agreement calls for the KCATA to pay Makinen $600,000.

The separation agreement didn't specify why Makinen will receive the special separation pay.

