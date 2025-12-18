KCATA, CEO Frank White III part ways after board declines to renew contract

KSHB 41 reporter Charlie Keegan received a tip from a source that the KCATA board was meeting to fire White Wednesday afternoon. Share your story idea with Charlie .

The Kansas City Area Transportation Authority and CEO Frank White III are parting ways after the ATA's board declined to renew White's contract this week.

White had worked at KCATA since 2016, serving as its CEO since 2022.

White's contract expires in January 2026.

"We thank Mr. White for his 10 years of service and for being a stabilizing force as CEO during a time of transition," Board Chairman Reginald Townsend said in a release Thursday. "The board is looking forward to building upon the momentum we've established and continue advancing the agency's efforts."

The KCATA operates the public bus system in the Kansas City area, including in both Missouri and Kansas.

Recently, funding issues have plagued the KCATA. It faced severe cuts to bus routes this year and navigating changes to Kansas City’s rideshare service called IRIS, and agreed to reinstating some fares to ride the bus next year.

Public buses had been fare-free since 2020, often gaining notoriety nationwide.

Leaders credited White for using data and analytics to improve operations when promoting him in 2022. White also oversaw the RideKC Development Corporation, an agency that focuses on promoting transit-oriented developments like apartment complexes and mixed-use areas.

Charles "Chuck" Ferguson, KCATA Chief Operating Officer, will serve as acting CEO while the board conducts a national search for White's replacement.

White’s father, Frank White, Jr., was recalled as Jackson County Executive in September.

This is a developing story and may be updated.

