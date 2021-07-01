KCATA making changes to bus routes in October

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Ridership has been declining for quite some time on the bus system in Kansas City, so KCATA is making changes to ensure their coverage is still relevant.

Beginning Sunday, Oct. 3, current routes will change in some way, along with the connecting routes.

Two years ago they asked the public what they wanted KCATA to be doing, and the response was to keep the system close to where it is now, but move it a little bit more towards ridership focus; meaning try to get people who don't normally use the bus to use it.

"We took a little bit from each part of the system and tried to make East and West travel more efficient and more frequent and also increasing some services in the Northland that sort of respond to the style of development," said David Johnson, vice president of planning and strategy for KCATA.

Other services will also be expanded.

"Our flexible services will be expanded north of the river and so south of the river you'll have a frequent grid of traditional bus service with more east-west service and more weekend service on eight routes instead of five that we have today," Johnson said.

Riders or those interested in riding can download the transit app to their smartphones and see the future state of all of the services KCATA will be offering after the October service change as well as a full schedule.

For those who would like one-on-one service, KCATA is offering opportunities for in-person, over-the-phone or a Zoom call in order to prepare you for the changes.

