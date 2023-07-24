KCATA re-routes buses to improve access to St. Luke’s Hospital

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Saint Luke’s Hospital of Kansas City and the Kansas City Area Transit Authority are trying to make it easier for patients and employees to access the hospital.

A new bus stop has been created along Broadway Boulevard south of West 44th Street in front of the hospital entrance.

Until now, the nearest bus stop was at the corner of West 43rd Street and Mill Creek Parkway, northeast of the hospital campus.

“This created a challenge for patients using the route to easily access needed health care services on the hospital campus due to a steep uphill walk on 43rd street,” St. Luke’s Hospital said in a statement announcing the new bus stop.

The KCATA worked to re-route Route 47, making it more convenient for people needing to visit the hospital, which is located just north of the Country Club Plaza. The route went into operation earlier this month.

“Saint Luke’s is grateful to KCATA for its cooperation in adjusting route 47 to make health care services more accessible to all,” the hospital said in a statement.

