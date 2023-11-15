KCATA studying whether zero-fare is ‘sustainable solution’

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Area Transit Authority is studying the possibility of bringing back fares to its current zero-fare routes.

Three years ago, Kansas City, Missouri, started a first-of-its-kind free ride system, in part due to COVID-19 relief funds. With those funds now running out, KCATA said the future of fares must be addressed.

“I don’t know if I’d say it’s a consideration of bringing [fares] back as [it is] to get to an understanding of, 'Is this a sustainable solution?'" said Tyler Means, KCATA chief mobility and strategy officer.

During Wednesday afternoon’s study update at KCATA's board meeting, the transportation authority’s consultant addressed areas that could remain fare-free for people in need. Additionally, KC's setup was compared to transportation models in similar markets.

While the study is more of a fact-finding mission than a final say on fares, riders have made their choice clear.

“It’s going to take a toll on people,” said rider Preasha McDowell. “A lot of people won’t be able to go out and look for housing and look for jobs to be able to support their families and things like that. That will be very rough.”

McDowell said she interviewed for a job Wednesday morning thanks to a free ride from KCATA. As a woman experiencing homelessness, she said any transportation cost is too much for her or others in a similar position.

“It would really impact my life a lot if I couldn’t make it to interviews and different things,” she said.

KCATA expects the consulting firm conducting the study will complete its work by the board's Dec. 20 meeting.

