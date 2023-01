KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Rescue crews are trying to free a person who has become trapped under steel beams at a fabrication business in the 3800 block of Raytown Road.

A spokesperson for the Kansas City, Missouri, Fire Department confirmed that it had crews respond to attempt a rescue shortly after 12:40 p.m. at Kansas City Structural Steel.

At least one beam had been removed, but crews were still working to free the pinned employee.

—