KCFD: Sprinkler system puts out small fire on 21st floor of Kansas City’s One Light

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, firefighters are crediting a sprinkler system for quickly turning back a small fire in an apartment on the 21st floor of the One Light apartment building downtown.

Around 3:30 p.m., fire crews were called out to the residential high-rise at 50 E. 13th St.

A KCFD spokesperson said firefighters completed extinguishing the fire with assistance from the sprinkler system. Crews remained on the scene as of 4:15 p.m. to limit any water damage to units on floors below.

No injuries were reported from the fire. The KCFD spokesperson was not sure if the apartment was occupied at the time of the fire.

This is a developing story and may be updated.

