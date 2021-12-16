KCI evacuates FAA staff from air traffic control cab amid storm

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — All staff in the tower cab at Kansas City International Airport have been evacuated for their safety amid high winds and thunderstorms.

The primary air hub for the Kansas City region moved to “Air Traffic Control (ATC) Zero” shortly before 6 p.m., according to the official KCI Twitter account.

5:50pm @KCIAirport is at “Air Traffic Control (ATC) Zero”. For their safety FAA staff in the tower cab evacuated. This means there is no Air Traffic Control for flights at the airport. There will likely be diversions and delays. Anticipate 1 hour. Check https://t.co/sshKJZCarq — Kansas City International Airport (@KCIAirport) December 16, 2021

All Federal Aviation Administration staff were moved out of the cab, leaving the airport with no air traffic controllers for flights at KCI.

“There will likely be diversions and delays,” according to KCI. “Anticipate 1 hour.”

Travelers should check FlyKCI.com for updates on flight delays and possible cancellations.

The National Weather Service has confirmed winds as fast as 67 mph at KCI this evening.

The tower at KCI stands 256 feet tall, which presents an increased danger in high-wind events.

Still, it's rare for the tower to be evacuated, according to KCI's Senior Manager for Marketing and Communications Joe McBride.