Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

KCI evacuates FAA staff from air traffic control cab amid storm

items.[0].image.alt
Kansas City, Missouri, Aviation Department/flykci.com
Kansas City International Airport received a multi-million grant Tuesday to replace its main runway. The Federal Aviation Administration, or FAA, announced $800 million in grants, including $6.25 million for KCI's runway project that will be completed in December 2022.
KCI airport tower.jpg
Posted at 6:18 PM, Dec 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-15 19:26:38-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — All staff in the tower cab at Kansas City International Airport have been evacuated for their safety amid high winds and thunderstorms.

The primary air hub for the Kansas City region moved to “Air Traffic Control (ATC) Zero” shortly before 6 p.m., according to the official KCI Twitter account.

All Federal Aviation Administration staff were moved out of the cab, leaving the airport with no air traffic controllers for flights at KCI.

“There will likely be diversions and delays,” according to KCI. “Anticipate 1 hour.”

Travelers should check FlyKCI.com for updates on flight delays and possible cancellations.

The National Weather Service has confirmed winds as fast as 67 mph at KCI this evening.

The tower at KCI stands 256 feet tall, which presents an increased danger in high-wind events.

Still, it's rare for the tower to be evacuated, according to KCI's Senior Manager for Marketing and Communications Joe McBride.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Season of Hope Toy Drive