KCI passenger totals top 1 million again in June 2023

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — For the second straight month, more than 1 million passengers arrived or departed through Kansas City International Airport.

It’s the first time since July and August 2019 that KCI topped the 1-million passenger mark in consecutive months.

Fewer than 250,000 passengers arrived or departed through the airport in June 2020 during the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic, but traffic has more than quadrupled in the last three years.

There have been 5,470,616 total travelers pass through KCI in the first six months of 2023, which lags slightly behind 2017-19 totals but already has rallied past 2016 levels.

There’s a less than 5% difference in the total number of passengers from January through June 2019 compared to 2023.

So, while the number of passengers has yet to completely recover to pre-pandemic levels, it’s become a marginal difference.

