KCI reports increase in passenger traffic in March

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It’s been a good week for Kansas City International Airport.

Earlier this week , KCI announced it would host two new, non-stop routes to Boston and New York aboard JetBlue Airways.

On Friday, airport officials announced that the number of passengers last month exceeded the number of passengers in March 2020.

During the month, 484,216 passengers passed through KCI gates. That’s a .4 percent increase from March 2020.

Global air travel hit the skids in March 2020, though many of the lockdowns did not start until the second half of the month.

The year-over-year increase in March marks the first time since lockdowns started in spring 2020 that the airport reported a growth in passengers compared to the previous year.

“As residents of the Kansas City-region receive vaccinations and become increasingly comfortable with air travel we are appreciative of our airline partners who are actively restoring flights to key destinations from Kansas City International Airport,” Pat Klein, Kansas City, Missouri, director of aviation, said in a release.

