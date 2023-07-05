KCI tops 1 million passengers in May for 1st time since COVID-19 pandemic

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — For the first time since before the COVID-19 pandemic, Kansas City International Airport welcomed more than 1 million passengers in a calendar month.

KCI, which opened a new single terminal in March, reported 1,025,128 passengers in May 2023.

It’s the first time since October 2019 that more than 1 million arriving and departing passengers came through the airport.

The May 2023 figure included 523,905 departing passengers, a 16.2-percent increase from last year.

There have now been a total of 4,376,937 arriving and departing passengers in 2023, which is up more than 20% from last year.

Air cargo tonnages have decreased compared to last year, but air mail has surged in 2023.

The peak day for departures in May 2023 saw 144 outbound flights.

—