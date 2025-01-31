KCI travelers react to fatal plane crash near Washington, DC

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Several flights from Kansas City International Airport to Reagan National Airport in Washington, DC were canceled Thursday morning due to Wednesday’s fatal crash.

An American Airlines flight from Wichita collided with a military helicopter at the airport near Washington, DC and nearly 70 people died.

Michael and Cindy Siderio were flying home to Philadelphia on American Airlines and news of the incident put them on alert.

“My immediate thoughts were to pray for the families and if there were survivors and we were flying home on American. So, that was a little bit like (yikes). But it wouldn’t stop me.”

Despite the crash, the atmosphere at the airport was calm. While some were ready to return home following an incident like this, others say this hits close to home.

“I noticed it was from Wichita,” said one traveler. “So it’s close to home and a lot of people here are mourning the loss of their loved ones and family.”

Passengers at KCI arrived, and others departed, as they thought of those in DC who didn’t make it to their destination.

“And you just think man going on a trip and you’re coming back and something like that happens,” said one traveler. “It’s just very sad.”

