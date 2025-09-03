KCK elementary students give warm welcome to KCKPD Ofc. Hunter Simoncic's funeral procession

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — On an otherwise somber day, Banneker Elementary students brought some light to KCKPD Ofc. Hunter Simoncic's funeral procession.

Simoncic was killed in the line of duty on Aug. 26 while deploying stop sticks during a vehicle pursuit.

During his free time, Simoncic volunteered weekly at Banneker Elementary through Lead to Read KC. He mentored a second-grade student.

Principal Amirah Pughsley said she had to gently tell students about Simoncic's passing.

Andrae Hannon/KSHB Amirah Pughsley

“It’s been a really hard week, a lot of emotions, but just wanting to make sure we can honor him the best way that we can here at Banneker," Pughsley said.

Teachers could not hush students' excitement — expressed through cheers — as their local heroes drove by on Wednesday. Many were dressed in blue, some held signs and drawings of the American flag, and others saluted and made heart signs with their hands.

Just the day before, Simoncic's parents visited Banneker to see where their son read to students. They also met his mentee.

“His mentee shared with his family what he remembered about Ofc. Simoncic and how he helped him learn to read. And after they read their favorite book — something about mosquitoes — he even pulled out flashcards to help with word reading, reading fluency," Pughsley said.

Rhea LeGrande, executive director of Lead to Read KC, said Simoncic's mentorship was unique because he committed to Lead to Read KC so early in his career.

Andrae Hannon/KSHB Rhea LeGrande

"Being 26, I mean, that’s early on in someone’s career. So to have a young guy come in and say, ‘Reading is awesome, reading is important, reading is cool and I want to read with you every week,’ I mean, that impact is so tremendous," LeGrande said.

LeGrande said Simoncic signed up to continue his mentorship at Banneker Elementary this school year about a week and a half before he was killed.

"He was a committed presence, and his presence is going to be missed really deeply," LeGrande said.

