Many at KCKPD Ofc. Hunter Simoncic's funeral procession never met him but wanted to show support

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Many of those who gathered along 7th Street in downtown Kansas City, Kansas, for Ofc. Hunter Simoncic's funeral procession didn't know him at all.

But it was important for them to show their support all the same.

Don Stephen showed up early outside City Hall, waiting for the funeral procession to come by.

He brought two small American flags and a hat with "KCKPD" emblazoned on the front.

"It's a small thing I could do, show support," Stephen said.

He bought that hat to support the police department after Det. Brad Lancaster died in the line of duty in 2016.

"This is too many," Stephen said.

Simoncic's loss hits home for many. It also hits hard for people who didn't know him at all.

"He just seemed like a wonderful kid," Stephen said.

Michael Sanders showed up early, too. He got emotional when speaking about Simoncic.

"I didn't know him, but through the funeral, I feel like I kind of got an idea of what he meant to the community," Sanders said. "I think he had a lot more to share, and it was cut short."

Throughout the week and on the day of the funeral, complete strangers were tidying up the memorial, like Shashanna Oerle.

"The wind is blowing out here, and we're about to start the procession. I just really wanted it to look nice for this gentleman," Oerle said.

Law enforcement from around the state poured in.

"It's pretty impressive," said Strawberry Hill resident Leo Eilts. "And it just breaks my heart that I'm here for the second time in a month."

Of course, the community is still grieving for Wyandotte County Sheriff's Deputy Elijah Ming, who was killed in the line of duty on July 26.

The community takes it personally.

"I live down in Strawberry Hill and these are my people, really," Eilts said. "This is my neighborhood. And we lost someone who's so close and integrated, so integral to what we do here."

