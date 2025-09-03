KSHB 41 reporter Rachel Henderson covers neighborhoods in Wyandotte and Leavenworth counties. Share your story idea with Rachel .

People who attended the Wednesday morning funeral service for KCKPD Ofc. Hunter Simoncic had their own reasons for showing up, but they all amounted to different forms of support.

“We can all rest easier knowing Hunter's legacy will live on with every life he touched,” said Deputy Blake Fisher, a close friend of Simoncic.

Deputy Blake Fisher: 'Hunter was a true friend'

Ofc. CJ Saunders was among the sea of blue present at the service.

Several law enforcement agencies from both sides of the state line came to show their support at the second funeral for a law enforcement officer in Kansas City, Kansas, in less than a month.

Attendees inspired to do 'better' after funeral for fallen KCKPD Ofc. Hunter Simoncic

“Hopefully it’s the last time,” Saunders said. “I know it’s probably not gonna be, but that’s kind of what’s going through my mind right now is, ‘I don’t ever want to do this again.'"

The law enforcement officers present were vocal about the toll the recent violence is taking on them.

“Due to recent events, many of us have been forced to ask ourselves this question: Why do we continue to risk everything for so little in return?” Fisher said.

Wednesday’s service reminded Saunders of his "why."

Al Miller/KSHB 41 Officer CJ Saunders of the KCKPD attends funeral for Officer Hunter Simoncic on Wednesday, September 3, 2025.

“[It] makes me want to do my job even better,” Saunders said. “We’re always there for somebody on their worst day, and I want to be that person that’s kind and empathetic — just like Ofc. Simoncic was, just like Deputy Ming was, just like Ofc. Oswald was.”

It will never be a job without risks, something Barbara Kelly knows for certain.

Her son is a Kansas City, Kansas, police officer who was friends with Simoncic.

“It could have just as easily have been him that night, so it really hit close to home," Kelly said.

She recalls all the stories her son told her about Simoncic, but Wednesday painted an even bigger picture of who he was.

Al Miller/KSHB 41 Barbara Kelly, funeral attendee whose son serves on KCKPD.

“It makes me want to be a better person,” Kelly said. “Makes me want to serve my community better.”

A takeaway not much different than Saunders’.

Both agree violence in the community is getting out of hand.

“It's a sad state for our society, but I hope that the attention that these public services bring maybe will, even if it touches one person to make better choices and to be a better person, maybe it'll help all of the community,” Kelly said.

Recap of funeral for KCKPD Ofc. Hunter Simoncic

Each attendee’s physical presence is something she hopes speaks volumes for the law enforcement left to serve.

“I think that the officers that go out there every day need to see this kind of support periodically," Kelly said. "It’s unfortunate it’s under these kinds of circumstances, but I think it can only just make it easier for them to do the job every day."

