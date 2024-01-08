KCK grocery store helps bring access to fresh food after near-decade-long food desert

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — A grocery store in Kansas City, Kansas, helped transform a food desert that existed for almost 10 years into a flourishing haven of fresh produce and community engagement.

For years, residents in certain areas in Wyandotte County faced the challenge of limited access to fresh and healthy food options.

“While there are our wonderful farms and farmers markets and grocery stores in the area, there seemed to be a big need for a grocery store here in the central part of KCK for people to gather," said Rita York-Hennecke, general manager of the Merc Co+op.

The absence of a grocery store in the neighborhood left many relying on other food alternatives. Just in time, the Merc Co+op helped fill that void during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We needed to find ways to serve the community in different ways," York-Hennecke said. "We make sure that what we are offering is very fresh and we're able to keep it abundant and meet people's price needs.”

In addition to having an abundance of fresh produce on its shelves, The Merc Co+op went above and beyond to foster a feeling of community. Melissa Williams, board president of the KCK store, said it's also a way to create more opportunities.

“Here in Kansas City, Kansas, we have a place to gather, we have a place to support businesses, we have a place that we can get fresh food," Williams said.

For many, like Blanca Salinas, having the grocery store nearby has been a major help.

“Oh, it is very, very special to have this," Salinas said. "I live about three minutes from here and for me just to get the items as quick as I can, it is great. It was so hard to get like 15 minutes from here to just buy milk, or any juices, eggs, like the special basic needs for people like me and as well for elder people that cannot drive. They just can walk in and get their stuff that they need.”

For Williams, the grocery store means the right step towards ending food gaps.

“I just believe in Kansas City, Kansas, to be truthful. I'm a native," Williams said. "I believe that we may have hit some lows, but there's some highs coming. And I want to be in the middle of those highs. They're growing. And we're gonna get there.”

While community is top of mind for the Merc Co+op, residents are able to get involved by becoming owners of the store. You can check out their website to learn more.

