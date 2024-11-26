KCK nonprofit passes out early Christmas presents to Hanthorn school children

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — Christmas came early for a students at Hanthorn Early Education school in Independence.

Kansas City, Kansas nonprofit Michael Bergen's Hands To Heart showed up with two large bags full of presents.

The group travels around the Kansas City area during the holiday season to deliver wrapped gifts to children in underserved communities.

Donations are collected throughout the year, with two major motorcycle bike rides funding the majority of the presents.

Founder Michael Bergen started the organization 30 years ago. He explained the smiles on kid's faces is the reason he keeps it going each year.

Isabella Ledonne

"They aren't high-end toys or anything like that, just something that's wrapped," Bergen said. "When you see the excitement when they open up these gifts, well that's Christmas."

Hands to Heart delivers about 14,000 toys every year. You can find more information on how to get involved here.

