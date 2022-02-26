KCK police car struck while officers investigate fatal crash

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City Kansas police cruiser was struck while officers were investigating a fatal crash on Kaw Drive.

Marshee London of the KCK Police Department says about 8:33 p.m. while officers were working to clear the scene of the fatal crash, a driver coming through the area struck the officers SUV that was parked on the shoulder with its lights on.

The officer was not in his vehicle and was not injured.

The motorist was taken into custody for possible impairment.

The investigation continues.