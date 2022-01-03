KCK police identify victim in New Year's Day fatal crash

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department has identified the victim in a New Year's Day single-vehicle fatal collision .

According to KCKPD, a vehicle wrecked into a house at 12:15 a.m. Saturday in the 1800 block of State Avenue.

The passenger of the vehicle, 70-year-old Richard Lewis Jr., was ejected from the car following the collision. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver was taken to a nearby hospital in serious condition.

The incident remains under investigation by KCKPD. Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.