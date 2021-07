KANSAS CITY, Mo. — KCK police detectives are investigating a late Friday night homicide.

Shortly after 11:00 p.m.officers were called to N. 72nd and Splitlog Circle.

Upon arrival they discovered a deceased black male in his mid to late 30's with apparent gunshot wounds lying in the backyard of a home.

Police have not released any suspect information.

Anyone with any information is encouraged to call police.