KCK residents look ahead after Mayor Tyrone Garner announces he’s not seeking second term

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Kansas City, Kansas, Mayor Tyrone Garner announced earlier this week he will not be seeking re-election after his term ends in 2025.

Despite KSHB 41's repeated attempts for an in-person interview with the mayor about his decision, his staff said no to an interview and chose to send over the following statement:

"Kansas City Kansas Mayor Tyrone Garner is proud of the work that has both been envisioned and accomplished through the collaborations that have exemplified shared success with all those that love and call Wyandotte County home. Mayor Tyrone Garner is committed to engaged leadership that will continue to put people over power, privilege, and politics. In response to questions on the mayor’s tenure, Mayor Garner term as Mayor*CEO of the Unified Government of Wyandotte County/Kansas City Kansas will end December 2025. As such Mayor Garner is focused on completing his term by advocating for streamlined government, improved customer service, governmental fiscal responsibility, expanded equitable economic development, property tax reduction, BPU PILOT tax relief, investment in the disinvested, reforming polices to reflect the values of today, supporting of public safety, enhancing infrastructure, supporting entrepreneurships, and highlighting all things positive Wyandotte County and Kansas City Kansas. Mayor Tyrone Garner notes that “The work of improving the quality of life for all those that love and call Wyandotte County home is a work that remains undone, and I will continue to work towards that end for as long as I am Mayor”. Mayor Tyrone Garner is honored to have the privilege of serving with his team in the Office of the Mayor as we strive to be, “Community Driven, Every Person, Every Neighborhood, Every Single day”.

Carolyn Wyatt was born and raised in Wyandotte County. She works tirelessly to make her community better — serving with the NAACP, attending school board meetings and other activities.

However, when she looks at her neighborhood in northeast KCK, she can’t help but think about one thing.

Rachel Henderson/KSHB 41 Carolyn Wyatt, lifelong Wyandotte County resident and advocate

“It looks like it did behind the other mayors,” Wyatt said. “We needed somebody who was actually concerned about the people east of 635.”

Garner was that person for her.

KSHB 41 Tyrone Garner at the KCK mayoral inauguration on December 13, 2021.

He was sworn into office in 2021, but over the years, they kept getting closer.

“He called me and he said that he didn’t think that he’s going to run,” Wyatt said. “Well immediately, I’m thinking, ‘Well we really need you for another term.’”

Wyatt is pleased with several things Garner has done since he’s been in office.

Garner encouraged the commission to go revenue neutral for the 2025 budget, his presence at community events, his social media presence and getting money for the Vernon Center’s upgrades.

There’s something she’d like to see done before Garner leaves office.

“He needs another audit before he leaves,” Wyatt said. “That’s important. Because if there’s missing money, he can find it. It can be found and used for the right purpose.”

In addition to things like streamlined government and property tax reduction, a few of Garner’s other goals included BPU PILOT tax relief and expanded equitable economic development.

KSHB 41’s Rachel Henderson last spoke with Garner about PILOT after the fee remained on customer's bills despite a promise to have it removed by October 1.

There has been no action following an October 30 joint meeting between the Unified Government and Board of Public Utilities.

Wyatt says even if it doesn’t completely disappear, she at least wants to see some type of bill separation for people who can’t pay their joint bills in full.

“With the PILOT on my bill, yeah, they’re going to cut me off,” Wyatt said.

When the talk turns to economic development, Hank Chamberlain can attest to the need for more in the city and county.

Rachel Henderson/KSHB 41 Henry 'Hank' Chamberlain, KCK businessman and Kansas Democratic Party National Committeeman

“I would be inclined to support someone who is pro-development because our economy in Wyandotte County can stand some development,” Chamberlain said.

He works within a mile of the former Indian Springs Mall site and his family owns several buildings along State Avenue.

"This midtown area needs the development," Chamberlain said.

As a local businessman and Kansas Democratic Party National Committeeman, he’s learned to take political promises with a grain of salt.

“I would like to see a lot less theorizing and philosophizing and a lot better governance,” Chamberlain said.

Chamberlain moved to Wyandotte County in the late 1990s just before consolidation. He said that at the time, it was a very effective economic tool for the county. Now, he’s struggling to see the cohesiveness he once did.

“I think there is room for improvement in the working relationships within our government and with the decorum that’s exercised within the Unified Government,” Chamberlain said. “We need to elect a commission that can work together. It doesn’t mean they all need to agree all the time.”

Chamberlain says not having an incumbent who's running for another term makes for a wider pool of applicants. The key, he says, is taking advantage of that opportunity.

“To get our participation numbers up in Wyandotte County, we need people to get advanced ballot applications or mail-in ballot applications filled out and submitted early.”

Wyatt agrees with Chamberlain there needs to be more cohesiveness between leaders.

She’s pleased with what the mayor’s accomplished so far, but she can’t help but think something adds to the tension at times.

“He’s the first Black mayor ever in Kansas City, Kansas,” Wyatt said. “It was a shock because they didn’t expect that to happen. Even though he’s the first, he won’t be the last.”

Wyatt is in favor of having more minority representation in future leaders, but there’s something that trumps that.

“Somebody who can represent all the people and can see the northeast,” Wyatt said.