Kansas City, Kansas, Mayor Tyrone Garner says he won’t seek re-election

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Unified Government of Kansas City, Kansas, and Wyandotte County Mayor Tyrone Garner says he won’t seek another term when his current term ends in December 2025.

Garner was first elected mayor in 2021.

“The work of improving the quality of life for all those that love and call Wyandotte County home is a work that remains undone, and I will continue to work toward that end for as long as I am mayor,” Garner said in a statement released by his office Tuesday.

His office said Garner will continue to focus on “streamlined government, improved customer service, governmental fiscal responsibility, expanded equitable economic development, property tax reduction and BPU PILOT tax relief” among other priorities.

During his tenure as mayor, Garner has called for a review of the governing structure of the city/county, saying promises made when voters approved unification in 1997.

More recently, Garner has worked to eliminate the BPU PILOT fee, though he has run into roadblocks on how quickly the fee could be removed from bills.

