KCKPD tells drivers to slow down heading into slick holiday travel weekend

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department is spreading safety awareness for drivers this weekend. The Kansas City area is expecting its first batch of snow and heightened traffic for this holiday weekend.

"The Thanksgiving holiday is one of the busiest and most dangerous times for drivers," explained Maj. Violeta Magee. "People are home socializing and the consumption of alcohol and drugs becomes heavy."

The Kansas Department of Transportation reported 6,852 car accidents occurred in November, the leading month for accidents statewide in 2023.

"With daylight savings time it's getting dark earlier, the deer are crossing," added Magee. "We are putting more enforcement on the roads this month, especially with the holiday weekend."

KSHB 41 reached out to KCPD for its holiday weekend protocol. A spokesperson for the department said KCPD DUI units are operating in what it calls "Wolf Packs" by creating a greater presence on the road to support safety this weekend.

"We're present, we are conducting traffic stops, watching to make sure people are buckled up," Magee said.

Maj. Magee asks drivers to slow down, as it isn't as capable of maneuvering in the wet and slick weather conditions.

"These are some of the worst calls to respond to because they are accidents. A lot of times, something could have been prevented," she said. "Whether the accident is fatal or not, somebody is always hurt."

Earlier this week, KCKPD responded to an accident involving an overturned tractor-trailer on I-635 hauling 95 hogs. The driver was not injured and four hogs perished. The police department says accidents can happen in the blink of an eye.

Magee added, "We as that people be very, very careful... and to leave early."

The Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department's holiday safe driving initiative is "Thanksgiving Safe Arrival."

