KCKPS announces Dr. Anna Stubblefield as new superintendent

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Kansas, Public School District has a new superintendent.

In a unanimous vote Friday afternoon, the KCKPS Board of Education announced Dr. Anna Stubblefield as the district’s newest Superintendent.

Stubblefield, who will start in her new position on July 1, replaces Dr. Charles Foust following his resignation in 2020.

“I am grateful for this opportunity. It is a privilege to serve as the next superintendent,” Stubblefield said in a release. “I look forward to working collaboratively with the board, staff, students and community to build on and create a culture of high expectations, strong relationships and trust."

“My hope is I will lead in a way that empowers others as we change lives," she said.

Stubblefield won’t have to travel too far for the new assignment. She currently serves as deputy superintendent for the Lawrence, Kansas, Public School District. She has also spent time in administrative roles in the Blue Valley and Center School Districts in the Kansas City area.

She earned her doctorate in Educational Leadership from Saint Louis University. She also holds two Master’s Degrees and a Bachelor’s Degree from the University of Kansas, and an educational specialist’s degree from the University of Missouri - Kansas City.

Stubblefield’s contract is for three years with an annual base salary of $235,000.

“We are truly excited about the hiring of Dr. Stubblefield and look forward to the experience and leadership she will bring to our school district and community,” Board of Education President Randy Lopez said in the release. “She brings a wealth of invaluable knowledge in the areas of school improvement and organizational change, which will be vital during this time of transition.”

