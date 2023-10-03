KCKPS high school seniors share thoughts on applying to colleges as tuition increases

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — James Hawkins, Carrington Frazier, and Ethan Willey are KCK high school seniors with plans to attend college without destroying their financial futures.

College tuition increased 153% over the last 40 years.

Seniors like James Hawkins have dreams of what college can mean for their futures, but realize the costs are daunting.

“With that tuition being so high, that scares a lot of people in going to college, especially with a lot of families navigating how am I going to pay that tuition if i don't have any scholarships or anyway to get money from FASFA?” Hawkins said.

Hawkins says he wants to be an actor, writer, filmmaker and director.

Senior Carrington Frazier, who wants to be an architect, says paying for college is top of mind for her family.

“I realized how much it would cost to go to school I prepared for it," Frazier said. "Me and my mom prepared for it at a very young age. They got jobs to work towards putting me through school. My mom is currently working two jobs right now.”

Putting his options on the table, senior Ethan Willey says he's hoping to get as much financial help as he can.

“I’m going to just try to get every scholarship I can and just fill out all the scholarships and hopefully I’ll get some money from that,” said Willey.

Hawkins says he tells his peers to prepare early for college.

“Talk to your college advisor, talk to your people at school that went to college and see what they had to do, not only because that will take off the stress off of you, but that will take off a lot of stress that you have questions about,” said Hawkins.